Clemson offers 4-star N.C. defensive end
Zaire Patterson - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.43)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 215   Hometown: Winston Salem, NC (Winston-Salem Prep HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#253 Overall, #25 DE, #16 NC
Rivals:
#24 NC
24/7:
#165 Overall, #11 WDE, #14 NC

2021 four-star Winston-Salem, N.C. defensive end Zaire Patterson announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

"Blessed and honored to receive an offer from...Clemson," Patterson posted on social media.

Patterson tallied some eye-popping numbers as a junior, posting 129 tackles (103 solo), 27 TFLs, 10 passes defended, nine sacks, nine caused fumbles and three interceptions.

Patterson also added offers from Alabama, Notre Dame and Georgia among more schools in January.

He visited Clemson for the Wake Forest game last fall.

