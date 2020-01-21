|
Clemson offers 4-star N.C. defensive end
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
|
Zaire Patterson - Defensive End
(4.43)
Height: 6-6 Weight: 215 Hometown: Winston Salem, NC (Winston-Salem Prep HS) Class: 2021
#24 NC
#165 Overall, #11 WDE, #14 NC
2021 four-star Winston-Salem, N.C. defensive end
Zaire Patterson announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.
"Blessed and honored to receive an offer from...Clemson," Patterson posted on social media. Patterson tallied some eye-popping numbers as a junior, posting 129 tackles (103 solo), 27 TFLs, 10 passes defended, nine sacks, nine caused fumbles and three interceptions. Patterson also added offers from Alabama, Notre Dame and Georgia among more schools in January.
He visited Clemson for the Wake Forest game last fall.
Blessed and honored to receive an offer from the University Of Clemson??????@ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/SQnDuU6lfj— Zaire Patterson (@zay_gotnext) January 21, 2020
