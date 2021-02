Clemson offers 4-star Missouri defender

Four-star Boonville, Missouri defensive end DJ Wesolak announced a Clemson offer on Sunday. "After A Great Talk With @Coachski_ (Lemanski Hall,) I’m Extremely Humbled and Honored To Receive An Offer From Clemson University!!!" Wesolak posted Sunday afternoon. He is rated as a top-250 prospect by Rivals (248) and top-10 in Missouri (7).

Wesolak tallied 17 sacks over his sophomore and junior years.

