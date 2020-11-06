Clemson makes top schools for 4-star NC LB
by - Friday, November 6, 2020 2:11 PM
Jalon Walker - Linebacker Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 220   Hometown: Salisbury, NC (Salisbury HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#37 Overall, #3 OLB, #2 NC
Rivals:
#67 Overall, #8 OLB, #2 NC
24/7:
# 61 Overall, # 4 OLB, # 2 NC

One of the top players in the state of North Carolina included Clemson in his top schools on Friday.

Salisbury, NC's Jalon Walker is rated the No. 2 player in North Carolina and as high as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the nation.

Walker has the ACC's Tigers in a group with instate UNC, as well as Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and Ohio State.

He visited Clemson earlier this spring and added a Clemson offer on the first day it handed out 2022 offers in June.

