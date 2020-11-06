|
Clemson makes top schools for 4-star NC LB
|Friday, November 6, 2020 2:11 PM-
|
Jalon Walker - Linebacker
Height: 6-2 Weight: 220 Hometown: Salisbury, NC (Salisbury HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.71)
ESPN:
#37 Overall, #3 OLB, #2 NC
Rivals:
#67 Overall, #8 OLB, #2 NC
24/7:
# 61 Overall, # 4 OLB, # 2 NC
One of the top players in the state of North Carolina included Clemson in his top schools on Friday.
Salisbury, NC's Jalon Walker is rated the No. 2 player in North Carolina and as high as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the nation.
Walker has the ACC's Tigers in a group with instate UNC, as well as Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and Ohio State.
He visited Clemson earlier this spring and added a Clemson offer on the first day it handed out 2022 offers in June.
I would like to Thank all programs that recruited me throughout my recruiting process but these are my Top 6??? edit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/cTcAC45jUz— Jalon Walker (@JalonWlaker) November 6, 2020
Great Day with the Tigers???? #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/owY3whNCfB— Jalon Walker (@JalonWlaker) March 4, 2020
