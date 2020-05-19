|
Clemson in top schools for 4-star safety
|Tuesday, May 19, 2020 5:07 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-0 Weight: 185 Hometown: Austin, TX (LBJ HS) Class: 2021
#195 Overall, #7 S, #32 TX
#18 DB, #43 TX
# 202 Overall, # 9 S, # 34 TX
One of the top defenders in the Lone Star State announced his top schools and Clemson made the cut on Tuesday.
Four-star safety Andrew Mukuba (Austin, Tx.) has Clemson in a group with Texas, Arizona State, Michigan State, TCU, Georgia, LSU, Auburn, UCLA, Arkansas and Missouri. He picked up a Clemson offer in March and holds 30-plus offers total. Mukuba was named the offensive newcomer of the year in his district and a first-team safety as a junior. He tallied 621 receiving yards on 30 catches with 10 touchdowns on the offensive side and 21 tackles and two interceptions last season on defense, per Maxpreps. Another target in the process, 4-star Khari Gee, committed to LSU on Monday.
Four-star safety Andrew Mukuba (Austin, Tx.) has Clemson in a group with Texas, Arizona State, Michigan State, TCU, Georgia, LSU, Auburn, UCLA, Arkansas and Missouri.
He picked up a Clemson offer in March and holds 30-plus offers total.
Mukuba was named the offensive newcomer of the year in his district and a first-team safety as a junior. He tallied 621 receiving yards on 30 catches with 10 touchdowns on the offensive side and 21 tackles and two interceptions last season on defense, per Maxpreps.
Another target in the process, 4-star Khari Gee, committed to LSU on Monday.
#AGTG TOP 12 ?? respect my decision! pic.twitter.com/DW5YjHK8tr— Andrew Mukuba ² (@Andrewmukuba2) May 19, 2020
- TNET: Clemson recruiting at high level with addition of nation's No. 2 ILB -
- TNET: Twitter reacts to Nation's No. 2 ILB committing to Clemson -
- Has Bulldog commented yet on Carter leaving the Peanut State for Clemson SC? -
- National Champs get the Best Players -
- Tigers Back in 247's No. 3 Spot -
- David Hood on Barrett Carter -
- Will high school sports happen in the Fall -
- B. Carter a Tiger -
- Looks like we are becoming LBU too. -
- Boom!!! -
- Barrett Carter is a Tiger!!!!!! -
- TNET: Elite LB commits to Clemson -
- Barrett Carter welcome! -
- Link to watch Barrett Carter announement -
- I finally got a winch installed on my Clemson themed '74 -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Dabo Swinney's TikTok video goes viral
- Chamber of commerce president: Clemson is 'dead in the water' without students' return
- Don't Miss Practice: Dabo Swinney learns painful lesson at Alabama
- Top receiver close to making decision between Clemson, Ohio State
- ACC commissioner lays out four scenarios for football, fall sports return
- Cardinals want Isaiah Simmons to focus on one position
- Miracle in the Mail: How the Discover Card paid Dabo's tuition and rent
- A Monday in October changed the direction of the Clemson football program
- Swinney says he won't let anyone's criticism steal his joy
- ALERT: NEW Clemson face-coverings released
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<