Clemson in top schools for 4-star safety
by - Tuesday, May 19, 2020 5:07 PM
Andrew Mukuba - Safety Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 185   Hometown: Austin, TX (LBJ HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#195 Overall, #7 S, #32 TX
Rivals:
#18 DB, #43 TX
24/7:
# 202 Overall, # 9 S, # 34 TX
One of the top defenders in the Lone Star State announced his top schools and Clemson made the cut on Tuesday.

Four-star safety Andrew Mukuba (Austin, Tx.) has Clemson in a group with Texas, Arizona State, Michigan State, TCU, Georgia, LSU, Auburn, UCLA, Arkansas and Missouri.

He picked up a Clemson offer in March and holds 30-plus offers total.

Mukuba was named the offensive newcomer of the year in his district and a first-team safety as a junior. He tallied 621 receiving yards on 30 catches with 10 touchdowns on the offensive side and 21 tackles and two interceptions last season on defense, per Maxpreps.

Another target in the process, 4-star Khari Gee, committed to LSU on Monday.

