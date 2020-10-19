Clemson commits announce early-enrollment plans
by - Monday, October 19, 2020 7:09 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Will Shipley Photo
Will Shipley - Running Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.69)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 198   Hometown: Matthews, NC (Weddington HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#21 Overall, #2 RB, #2 NC
Rivals:
#39 Overall, #1 RB, #1 NC
24/7:
# 46 Overall, # 1 APB, # 3 NC
Shipley totaled over 4,500 all-purpose yards over the last two seasons.
Shipley totaled over 4,500 all-purpose yards over the last two seasons.

Two Clemson commits with teams playing in the spring announced they will enroll early for the Tigers instead.

One is five-star all-purpose back Will Shipley, who had been on the fence about his enrollment plans. He is rated the No. 1 all-purpose back in the nation by 247Sports.

Shipley was a member of two state championship teams at Weddington (NC). He totaled over 4,500 all-purpose yards with 65 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

“Leaving in January,” Shipley told the Charlotte Observer, “lets me get focused on getting ready to become a student-athlete at Clemson and to get on the field early and get some touches against Georgia in Panthers’ stadium next year. I’m really looking forward to that, being back in the hometown and putting on for everybody who helped me to get where I am.”

No. 1-rated 2021 center Ryan Linthicum also announced his plans to enroll early on Monday.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Amari Rodgers on the Jim Rome Show
WATCH: Amari Rodgers on the Jim Rome Show
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Syracuse projections, Lawrence start by the numbers
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Syracuse projections, Lawrence start by the numbers
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 94 Recruits (78 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week