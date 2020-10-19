Clemson commits announce early-enrollment plans

Two Clemson commits with teams playing in the spring announced they will enroll early for the Tigers instead.

One is five-star all-purpose back Will Shipley, who had been on the fence about his enrollment plans. He is rated the No. 1 all-purpose back in the nation by 247Sports.

Shipley was a member of two state championship teams at Weddington (NC). He totaled over 4,500 all-purpose yards with 65 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

“Leaving in January,” Shipley told the Charlotte Observer, “lets me get focused on getting ready to become a student-athlete at Clemson and to get on the field early and get some touches against Georgia in Panthers’ stadium next year. I’m really looking forward to that, being back in the hometown and putting on for everybody who helped me to get where I am.”

No. 1-rated 2021 center Ryan Linthicum also announced his plans to enroll early on Monday.

I will not be playing high school football this spring. I will be enrolling early to Clemson in January. — Ryan linthicum (@RyanLinthicum2) October 19, 2020