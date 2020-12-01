Clemson class rated third-best on average going into early signing period

Barrett Carter Linebacker

Height: 6-1 Weight: 220 Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS) Class: 2021

#103 Overall, #12 LB, #13 GA #103 Overall, #12 LB, #13 GA Rivals:

#37 Overall, #1 LB, #4 GA #37 Overall, #1 LB, #4 GA 24/7:

# 17 Overall, # 2 OLB, # 3 GA # 17 Overall, # 2 OLB, # 3 GA 6-1220Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS)2021

The early signing period for the 2021 class is just over two weeks away (Dec. 16-18) and Clemson's group is built on quality over quantity currently.

The 17-man class is rated third-best on average nationally (93.53), trailing only Alabama (94.34) and Ohio State (94.17). And that's with the nation's top-rated prospect Korey Foreman still uncommitted and Clemson firmly in the hunt, with the California defender coming off of a late Clemson visit over the weekend.

The Tigers are also in the mix for 5-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh (Jan. 2 decision; LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Florida other finalists) and 4-star cornerback Nyland Green (other finalists Georgia, Auburn and Tennessee) down the stretch.

As things stand now, the 247Sports Composite has Alabama on top overall in the rankings (312.30; 22 commits), followed by Ohio State (303.82; 20), LSU (291.17; 22), Georgia (283.33; 19), Oregon (282.19; 22) and Clemson (275.77).

Across the rankings, Clemson is as high as fourth with ESPN and as low as 10th with Rivals.

Clemson has two 247Sports Composite 5-star commits now with all-purpose back Will Shipley (27th overall) and linebacker Barrett Carter (31st overall).