|
Clemson QB target includes Tigers in top group
|2020 Dec 10, Thu 23:13-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Ty Simpson - Quarterback
TigerNet:
(4.79)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Martin, TN (Westview HS) Class: 2022
#36 Overall, #3 QB, #2 TN
# 90 Overall, # 5 DUAL, # 2 TN
A primary Clemson target for the 2022 recruiting class included the ACC's Tigers in his latest cut for top schools.
Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Martin, TN (Westview HS) Class: 2022
ESPN:
#26 Overall, #2 QB, #1 TN
#26 Overall, #2 QB, #1 TN
Rivals:
#36 Overall, #3 QB, #2 TN
24/7:
# 90 Overall, # 5 DUAL, # 2 TN
A primary Clemson target for the 2022 recruiting class included the ACC's Tigers in his latest cut for top schools.
Four-star Martin, Tennessee quarterback Ty Simpson released the 10 schools he will focus on moving forward not long after being in town to attend Clemson-Pitt. He is rated as high as the No. 2 dual-threat QB in the nation.
Four-star Martin, Tennessee quarterback Ty Simpson released the 10 schools he will focus on moving forward not long after being in town to attend Clemson-Pitt.
He is rated as high as the No. 2 dual-threat QB in the nation.
Simpson, whose dad coaches at UT-Martin, picked up a Clemson offer in August and has made multiple stops to campus. His full top-10:
I’ll be focusing on these schools... #Hookem???? #BoomerSooner?? #RollTide?? #WDE?? #ALLIN ??#MartinMade???? #GoGators ??#Gigem ???? #HottyToddy???? #GBO?? pic.twitter.com/k04HdIPM10— Ty Simpson (@ty_simpson06) December 11, 2020
Tags: Ty Simpson
- TNET: Clemson takes strong start to 'Holiday Hoopsgiving' game against Alabama -
- If the major conferences break away from the NCAA to form a -
- Movin' On Up ACCCG line -
- Looks this is the year we see Ohst join other marginal teams -
- I read that Lacrosse is the fastest growing sport at OSU... -
- I heard on the radio this morning several experts who have -
- The biggest problem I see with Ohst fans, -
- Mac Jones = Marc Bulger -
- TNET: Pigskin Prophet: Whiny Buckeye fans edition -
- So who will be First in line ? -
- I know we make fun of Ohio State for being 0-4 vs Clemson... -
- Every fighting nutnecklace fan on 11 warriors 1 cup... -
- I'm off today. Been sitting in the deer stand . No play -
- It's too bad the fighting nut necklaces aren't good enough -
- Since Clemson movies -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Clemson LB suffers possible major injury
- VT grounds crew thanks Clemson football team: "Class act"
- Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
- Swinney responds to ESPN report that Justyn Ross might be ready for ACC title game
- Report: Gamecocks have their new head coach
- Drawn to faith and family, Uiagalelei has become Clemson’s biggest spokesman
- New Gamecocks coach revives Spurrier’s “That team in the upstate” when discussing Clemson
- ACC announces capacity limit for Clemson-Notre Dame championship game
- Clemson vs. Virginia Tech prediction: Hokies and Tigers face off in chilly Blacksburg
- Notebook: Orange britches, COVID testing, and Korey Foreman's weekend in Valley
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<