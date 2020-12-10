Clemson QB target includes Tigers in top group
by - 2020 Dec 10, Thu 23:13
Ty Simpson Photo
Ty Simpson - Quarterback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.79)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 185   Hometown: Martin, TN (Westview HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#26 Overall, #2 QB, #1 TN
Rivals:
#36 Overall, #3 QB, #2 TN
24/7:
# 90 Overall, # 5 DUAL, # 2 TN
Simpson has made multiple stops in Clemson during the recruiting process.
Simpson has made multiple stops in Clemson during the recruiting process.

A primary Clemson target for the 2022 recruiting class included the ACC's Tigers in his latest cut for top schools.

Four-star Martin, Tennessee quarterback Ty Simpson released the 10 schools he will focus on moving forward not long after being in town to attend Clemson-Pitt.

He is rated as high as the No. 2 dual-threat QB in the nation.

Simpson, whose dad coaches at UT-Martin, picked up a Clemson offer in August and has made multiple stops to campus. His full top-10:

Top Clemson News of the Week