Clemson QB target decommits from Georgia
by - Correspondent - Monday, May 11, 2020 6:22 PM
Bubba Chandler - Quarterback Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-4   Weight: 195   Hometown: Bogart, GA (North Oconee HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN: NR
Clemson QB target decommits from Georgia

Clemson's latest 2021 QB target opened his up recruitment officially with an announcement Monday.

Bubba Chandler (North Oconee HS, Ga.) was a longtime Georgia baseball commitment before football interest picked up, including a Clemson football offer last week.

"I have thought about this a lot over the past couple of weeks and months," Chandler said on Twitter. "Many of people have given me great advice and leadership. I've talked to my family and prayed a lot about this.

"With that being said...I am reopening recruitment to pursue my football and baseball career!! AGTG"

Chandler described a call with Dabo Swinney as "surreal" after Swinney gave him a scholarship offer last week.

“Talking to Dabo and him saying the words, ‘Bubba Chandler you’re a baller and you now have a scholarship here’ were probably some of the coolest words I’ve ever heard," Chandler told TigerNet. "I will deeply consider being a Tiger. Being able to talk to him and get this kind of offer is something I have always dreamed of.”

His other football offers are Elon, Gardner-Webb, Western Kentucky, Mercer, Troy and Charlotte. Chandler also plans to talk with Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee with the idea of playing both sports should he go there.

He totaled 31 TDs with over 2,500 total yards as a junior.

