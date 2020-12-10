Charlotte-area infielder commits to Clemson

"I am extremely excited to announce I have committed to Clemson University to further my academic and baseball career," Pena posted on Twitter. "I would like to thank God because without Him none of this would be possible as well as my family, coaches, and friends who have supported me. Go Tigers!!!"

Pena's profile from Perfect Game this year:

"Isaac Pena is a 2024 SS/2B with a 6-0 165 lb. frame from Charlotte, NC who attends Ardrey Kell. Medium frame with some physicality to the build but plenty of room to fill. Ran a 7.02 second 60-yard dash. Primary shortstop, worked out in the infield with deliberate movements to the ball, shows good range laterally to either side and carries momentum into throws well, some stiffness to the glove but is able to make it work on the move, adjusts arm slot as he moves around and shows easy carry across. Right-handed hitter, sets up with a wide base, high hands and high back elbow, direct path as the hands work well to the ball, good bat speed and finds lots of barrels staying efficient to and through contact resulting in line drives to the middle and pull side and projecting well."

#Clemson grabs a nice pickup with 2024 SS Isaac Pena (NC). Sound defender, smooth lateral actions, soft hands; swung it well throughout the summer/fall, strength plays to the gaps. #116 per @PerfectGameUSA

#GoTigers https://t.co/1VBQx0PVqd — Jheremy Brown (@JBrownPG) December 10, 2020