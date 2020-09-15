Baseball pledge adds Clemson football offer
by - Tuesday, September 15, 2020 9:00 AM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Will Taylor - Athlete Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-0   Weight: 175   Hometown: Columbia, SC (Dutch Fork HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN: NR
Taylor has offers from Clemson football and baseball now.
Taylor has offers from Clemson football and baseball now.

2021 Clemson baseball commit Will Taylor (Columbia, SC) announced he has an offer from Clemson football as well.

"Thankful to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Taylor posted on Twitter Tuesday morning.

The Dutch Fork athlete has had interest from the football side for a while now, telling TigerNet in March that wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham had been in touch the most.

“I’m mainly talking to Coach (Tyler) Grisham about how I would contribute to the team if given the opportunity,” said Taylor. “He’s a cool guy. He was a great player and I know he is a great coach.”

Playing quarterback during his high school career, Taylor racked up 1,647 yards passing and 1,549 yards rushing to go along with 19 touchdowns for the 2019 football season at Ben Lippen School.

“If it came down to one sport, it would come down to whatever team I think I would have the most impact on,” Taylor said of football and baseball in March. “That would take some major decisions. But that would be awesome to be able to do both."

Taylor is the first Clemson in-state offer for 2021.

Dutch Fork is slated to start its season at home on Sept. 25 versus White Knoll.

The outfielder prospect committed to Clemson baseball in July 2019.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Swinney updates Clemson DT's injury condition
Swinney updates Clemson DT's injury condition
TV announcers for Clemson-The Citadel
TV announcers for Clemson-The Citadel
Clemson vs. The Citadel depth charts
Clemson vs. The Citadel depth charts
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 90 Recruits (75 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Will Taylor News
Top Clemson News of the Week