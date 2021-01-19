5-star lineman has Clemson in top schools

|
Five-star 2022 defensive lineman
Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (Lakeland Fla.) included Clemson in his top schools on Tuesday.
He received an offer from Clemson in July. Dindy is rated as a top-10 prospect overall by ESPN as a defensive end and by 247Sports as a defensive tackle. Also on the Lakeland High School prospect's list currently are LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Southern Cal and Texas A&M among more teams:
He received an offer from Clemson in July.
Dindy is rated as a top-10 prospect overall by ESPN as a defensive end and by 247Sports as a defensive tackle.
Also on the Lakeland High School prospect's list currently are LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Southern Cal and Texas A&M among more teams:
@beyondourbest @Hayesfawcett3 @polk_way pic.twitter.com/DcM8nJk1Xo— Gabriel Dindy (@DindyGabriel) January 20, 2021
