5-star lineman has Clemson in top schools
by - 2021 Jan 19, Tue 21:01
Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy - Defensive Line Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.41)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 275   Hometown: Lakeland, FL (Lakeland HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#7 Overall, #3 DE, #2 FL
Rivals:
#71 Overall, #6 DE, #8 FL
24/7:
# 5 Overall, # 2 DT, # 2 FL

Five-star 2022 defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (Lakeland Fla.) included Clemson in his top schools on Tuesday.

He received an offer from Clemson in July.

Dindy is rated as a top-10 prospect overall by ESPN as a defensive end and by 247Sports as a defensive tackle.

Also on the Lakeland High School prospect's list currently are LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Southern Cal and Texas A&M among more teams:

