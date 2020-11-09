5-star defender has Clemson in top schools

Enai White Defensive End

Height: 6-5 Weight: 230 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (Imhotep Institute HS) Class: 2022

#33 Overall, #6 DE, #1 PA

#76 Overall, #10 LB, #1 PA

# 6 Overall, # 1 WDE, # 1 PA

247Sports Composite 5-star defender Enai White included Clemson in his top schools on Monday.

The 2022 Philadelphia defensive end/OLB prospect has over 40 offers already and cut down his field of top schools to 13. White picked up a Clemson offer on Aug. 4.

He is rated as high as the No. 6 overall player and the No. 1 weakside defensive end by 247Sports.

His full top schools list: