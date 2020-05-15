5-star WR names Clemson among finalists
by - Friday, May 15, 2020 6:11 PM
Emeka Egbuka Photo
Emeka Egbuka - Wide Receiver Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 190   Hometown: Steilacoom, WA (Steilacoom HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#29 Overall, #2 WR, #3 WA
Rivals:
#11 Overall, #1 WR, #2 WA
24/7:
# 7 Overall, # 1 WR, # 2 WA
5-star WR names Clemson among finalists

Five-star WR Emeka Egbuka (Steilacoom, Wa.) announced his final four schools and Clemson made the list.

Egbuka named Ohio State, Oklahoma, Clemson and Washington in the group Friday.

Egbuka is currently favored to pick Ohio State by 247Sports' Crystal Ball. He added a Clemson offer last June and visited the next month.

He averaged 19.4 yards per catch last season with 83 receptions for 1,607 yards and 25 touchdowns.

