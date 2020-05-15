|
5-star WR names Clemson among finalists
|Friday, May 15, 2020 6:11 PM-
|
Emeka Egbuka - Wide Receiver
Five-star WR
Emeka Egbuka (Steilacoom, Wa.) announced his final four schools and Clemson made the list.
Five-star WR
Emeka Egbuka (Steilacoom, Wa.) announced his final four schools and Clemson made the list.
Egbuka named Ohio State, Oklahoma, Clemson and Washington in the group Friday. Egbuka is currently favored to pick Ohio State by 247Sports' Crystal Ball. He added a Clemson offer last June and visited the next month. He averaged 19.4 yards per catch last season with 83 receptions for 1,607 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Egbuka named Ohio State, Oklahoma, Clemson and Washington in the group Friday.
Egbuka is currently favored to pick Ohio State by 247Sports' Crystal Ball. He added a Clemson offer last June and visited the next month.
He averaged 19.4 yards per catch last season with 83 receptions for 1,607 yards and 25 touchdowns.
These are the four schools I will be focusing on furthering my recruitment .. #FIN4L ?? pic.twitter.com/kaudie4x67— Emeka Egbuka (@emeka_egbuka) May 15, 2020
