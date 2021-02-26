5-star QB target commits to Alabama

Five-star 2022 quarterback Ty Simpson (Martin, Tenn.) announced a commitment to Alabama on Friday, picking the Crimson Tide over Clemson and Tennessee. Simpson has rankings as both a pro-style and a dual-threat QB, rating a 5-star in the 247Sports Composite and as high as the No. 2 dual-threat QB on ESPN and the No. 3 pro-style QB on Rivals and 247Sports. Simpson had made multiple stops on Clemson’s campus, including last fall in the stands for the Pittsburgh home game in Death Valley. Elsewhere in the QB market, four-star Clemson target Cade Klubnik (Austin, Texas), who hadn't announced a Tigers offer as of early Friday afternoon, moved up to No. 40 overall in Rivals' rankings this week.

Alabama has its next five-star quarterback in Martin, Tennessee’s Ty Simpson, who just put on a Crimson Tide hat. pic.twitter.com/u1VdU4m7Ty — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) February 26, 2021

Ty Simpson said he made a final decision on Alabama over Clemson and others last night.



“It’s very exciting to play with some of the best and be coached by some of the best and being able to be NFL ready is all I can ask for in a school.” — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) February 26, 2021

