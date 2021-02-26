5-star QB target commits to Alabama
Height: 6-2   Weight: 185   Hometown: Martin, TN (Westview HS)   Class: 2022
#27 Overall, #2 QB, #2 TN
#23 Overall, #3 QB, #2 TN
# 61 Overall, # 3 PRO, # 2 TN
Simpson was recently bumped to a 5-star by the 247Sports Composite.
Five-star 2022 quarterback Ty Simpson (Martin, Tenn.) announced a commitment to Alabama on Friday, picking the Crimson Tide over Clemson and Tennessee.

Simpson has rankings as both a pro-style and a dual-threat QB, rating a 5-star in the 247Sports Composite and as high as the No. 2 dual-threat QB on ESPN and the No. 3 pro-style QB on Rivals and 247Sports.

Simpson had made multiple stops on Clemson’s campus, including last fall in the stands for the Pittsburgh home game in Death Valley.

Elsewhere in the QB market, four-star Clemson target Cade Klubnik (Austin, Texas), who hadn't announced a Tigers offer as of early Friday afternoon, moved up to No. 40 overall in Rivals' rankings this week.

