|
5-star OT has Clemson in top schools
|2021 Feb 4, Thu 18:43-
|
Julian Armella -
TigerNet:
(4.76)
Height: 6-6 Weight: 300 Hometown: Miami, FL (Columbus HS) Class: 2022
#6 Overall, #1 OL, #1 FL
# 232 Overall, # 23 OT, # 31 FL
Five-star 2022 Miami, Florida offensive tackle
Julian Armella included Clemson in his top schools list on Thursday.
He is rated the No. 1 offensive tackle in the upcoming class by Rivals.com. Also in Armella's top group are Alabama, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Florida State and Florida. He picked up a Clemson offer last June. Armella's father, Enzo, played with Florida State as a defensive lineman in the 1990s. He told TigerNet last year that that legacy is not going to play a major role in his decision process.
He is rated the No. 1 offensive tackle in the upcoming class by Rivals.com. Also in Armella's top group are Alabama, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Florida State and Florida.
He picked up a Clemson offer last June.
Armella's father, Enzo, played with Florida State as a defensive lineman in the 1990s. He told TigerNet last year that that legacy is not going to play a major role in his decision process.
TOP 7 ! ????????? #AGTG pic.twitter.com/5dFPLwW42d— Julian Armella (@ArmellaJulian) February 4, 2021
