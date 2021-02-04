5-star OT has Clemson in top schools
by - 2021 Feb 4, Thu 18:43
Julian Armella - Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 300   Hometown: Miami, FL (Columbus HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#215 Overall, #3 OT, #27 FL
Rivals:
#6 Overall, #1 OL, #1 FL
24/7:
# 232 Overall, # 23 OT, # 31 FL
Armella has his top schools down to seven now.
Armella has his top schools down to seven now.

Five-star 2022 Miami, Florida offensive tackle Julian Armella included Clemson in his top schools list on Thursday.

He is rated the No. 1 offensive tackle in the upcoming class by Rivals.com. Also in Armella's top group are Alabama, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Florida State and Florida.

He picked up a Clemson offer last June.

Armella's father, Enzo, played with Florida State as a defensive lineman in the 1990s. He told TigerNet last year that that legacy is not going to play a major role in his decision process.

