5-star LB has Clemson in top schools
Shawn Murphy - Outside Linebacker
TigerNet:
Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Hometown: Manassas, VA (Unity Reed HS) Class: 2022
#18 Overall, #2 LB, #2 VA
Five-star 2022 Manassas, Virginia linebacker
Shawn Murphy included Clemson in his top schools list on Wednesday.
Murphy is rated as high as the No. 1 outside linebacker in the nation (ESPN). His top group is at eight teams currently, also including Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia and Penn State.
He received a Clemson offer back on June 1 with the Tigers' first 2022 offers.
Thank you you yo all the schools who have been recruiting me @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/7JurIGkGXw— Shawn Murphy (@Theicedupshawn) January 14, 2021
Tags: Shawn Murphy
