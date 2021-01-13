5-star LB has Clemson in top schools

Five-star 2022 Manassas, Virginia linebacker Shawn Murphy included Clemson in his top schools list on Wednesday. Murphy is rated as high as the No. 1 outside linebacker in the nation (ESPN). His top group is at eight teams currently, also including Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia and Penn State.

He received a Clemson offer back on June 1 with the Tigers' first 2022 offers.

Thank you you yo all the schools who have been recruiting me @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/7JurIGkGXw — Shawn Murphy (@Theicedupshawn) January 14, 2021

