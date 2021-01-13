5-star LB has Clemson in top schools
by - 2021 Jan 13, Wed 21:32
Shawn Murphy - Outside Linebacker Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 215   Hometown: Manassas, VA (Unity Reed HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#6 Overall, #1 LB, #1 VA
Rivals:
#18 Overall, #2 LB, #2 VA
24/7:
# 59 Overall, # 2 ILB, # 3 VA

Five-star 2022 Manassas, Virginia linebacker Shawn Murphy included Clemson in his top schools list on Wednesday.

Murphy is rated as high as the No. 1 outside linebacker in the nation (ESPN).

His top group is at eight teams currently, also including Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia and Penn State.

He received a Clemson offer back on June 1 with the Tigers' first 2022 offers.

Clemson receives state approval for spring sports fan attendance
Trevor Lawrence honored with Bobby Bowden Trophy
Clemson 2021 baseball schedule released
