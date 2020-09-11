|
5-star DT has Clemson in top schools
Travis Shaw - Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-5 Weight: 310 Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS) Class: 2022
ESPN:
#10 Overall, #2 DT, #1 NC
Rivals:
#7 Overall, #2 DT, #1 NC
24/7:
# 27 Overall, # 2 DT, # 1 NC
Five-star 2022 defensive tackle Travis Shaw (Greensboro, NC) included Clemson his top schools list on Friday.
He also has Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Oregon, UNC, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Florida State and NC A&T in that list currently.
Shaw totaled 110 tackles, 18 for loss, with 12 sacks and four pass breakups as a sophomore.
He camped with the Tigers in summer 2019.
Top 13 ?????? #AGTG @grimsleyfb pic.twitter.com/bJCZVruaVA— Travis Shaw (@cheesy_Trav18) September 11, 2020
