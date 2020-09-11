5-star DT has Clemson in top schools

TigerNet Staff by

Travis Shaw Defensive Tackle TigerNet: (4.73) (4.73)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 310 Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#10 Overall, #2 DT, #1 NC #10 Overall, #2 DT, #1 NC Rivals:

#7 Overall, #2 DT, #1 NC #7 Overall, #2 DT, #1 NC 24/7:

# 27 Overall, # 2 DT, # 1 NC # 27 Overall, # 2 DT, # 1 NC 6-5310Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS)2022

Five-star 2022 defensive tackle Travis Shaw (Greensboro, NC) included Clemson his top schools list on Friday.

He also has Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Oregon, UNC, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Florida State and NC A&T in that list currently.

Shaw totaled 110 tackles, 18 for loss, with 12 sacks and four pass breakups as a sophomore.

He camped with the Tigers in summer 2019.