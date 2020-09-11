5-star DT has Clemson in top schools
by - Friday, September 11, 2020 7:13 PM
Travis Shaw - Defensive Tackle Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 310   Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#10 Overall, #2 DT, #1 NC
Rivals:
#7 Overall, #2 DT, #1 NC
24/7:
# 27 Overall, # 2 DT, # 1 NC
Shaw is one of the top players in the nation.
Five-star 2022 defensive tackle Travis Shaw (Greensboro, NC) included Clemson his top schools list on Friday.

He also has Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Oregon, UNC, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Florida State and NC A&T in that list currently.

Shaw totaled 110 tackles, 18 for loss, with 12 sacks and four pass breakups as a sophomore.

He camped with the Tigers in summer 2019.

