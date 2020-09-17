|
5-star DB has Clemson in top-3
|Thursday, September 17, 2020 11:27 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Five-star defensive back Sage Ryan (Lafayette, La.) included Clemson in his top-3 late Thursday night.
Ryan is rated the No. 1 safety by the 247Sports Composite for 2021.
He has Alabama and LSU as his other finalists. Back in March, Ryan also had a top-10 including Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, TCU, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Michigan in the mix.
Ryan picked up a Clemson offer in late January.
Top 3! @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/JwZOLjUAxp— Sage “3 phase” Ryan (@sageryan15) September 18, 2020
Tags: Sage Ryan