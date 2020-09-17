5-star DB has Clemson in top-3

Sage Ryan Athlete TigerNet: (4.47) (4.47)

Height: 5-11 Weight: 193 Hometown: Lafayette, LA (Lafayette Christian Academy HS) Class: 2021 ESPN:

#62 Overall, #5 ATH, #2 LA #62 Overall, #5 ATH, #2 LA Rivals:

#32 Overall, #3 DB, #2 LA #32 Overall, #3 DB, #2 LA 24/7:

# 36 Overall, # 1 S, # 2 LA # 36 Overall, # 1 S, # 2 LA 5-11193Lafayette, LA (Lafayette Christian Academy HS)2021

Five-star defensive back Sage Ryan (Lafayette, La.) included Clemson in his top-3 late Thursday night.

Ryan is rated the No. 1 safety by the 247Sports Composite for 2021.

He has Alabama and LSU as his other finalists. Back in March, Ryan also had a top-10 including Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, TCU, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Michigan in the mix.

Ryan picked up a Clemson offer in late January.