5-star DB has Clemson in top-3
by - Thursday, September 17, 2020 11:27 PM
Sage Ryan - Athlete Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.47)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 193   Hometown: Lafayette, LA (Lafayette Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#62 Overall, #5 ATH, #2 LA
Rivals:
#32 Overall, #3 DB, #2 LA
24/7:
# 36 Overall, # 1 S, # 2 LA

Five-star defensive back Sage Ryan (Lafayette, La.) included Clemson in his top-3 late Thursday night.

Ryan is rated the No. 1 safety by the 247Sports Composite for 2021.

He has Alabama and LSU as his other finalists. Back in March, Ryan also had a top-10 including Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, TCU, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Michigan in the mix.

Ryan picked up a Clemson offer in late January.

