5-star DB announces Clemson offer

Five-star Mater Dei (Ca.) defensive back Domani Jackson announced a Clemson offer on Monday. He is rated as high as the No. 2 cornerback in the 2022 class.

Jackson posted nine pass breakups and an interception as a sophomore, also totaling 48 stops.

Jackson reports close to 40 offers already.

Blessed to receive a(n) offer from Clemson University pic.twitter.com/fc5n4nfn3n — domanijackson (@domanijackson1) June 1, 2020

