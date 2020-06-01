BREAKING

5-star DB announces Clemson offer
by - Monday, June 1, 2020 12:12 PM
Domani Jackson - Defensive Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 185   Hometown: Santa Ana, CA (Mater Dei HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 12 Overall, # 2 CB, # 2 CA

Five-star Mater Dei (Ca.) defensive back Domani Jackson announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

He is rated as high as the No. 2 cornerback in the 2022 class.

Jackson posted nine pass breakups and an interception as a sophomore, also totaling 48 stops.

Jackson reports close to 40 offers already.

Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
Twitter reacts to Justyn Ross being out for season
Clemson forward withdrawing from NBA Draft
