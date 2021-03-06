5-star Clemson DB target sets commitment date

247Sports Composite 5-star and Jefferson, Georgia 2022 athlete Malaki Starks will pick among a trio of suitors soon. Starks is down to Georgia, Alabama and Clemson and he will announce a commitment in his hometown of Jefferson, Georgia on March 25th at 5:30 p.m. 247Sports Crystal Ball projections logged last fall have Starks going to Georgia. Starks said recently that Clemson has made him feel like a priority target, however. “Coach Conn and I are really tight. We text about every day or every other day,” Starks told TigerNet. “He knows about me and my family, and I know all about him. Before they offered me, there was a time when Clemson wasn’t offering any ’22 kids yet and he kept talking to me and told me I’m the only safety he wants. He thinks highly of me and recruits me very heavily. We have a really good relationship. As a player, they like that I’m so athletic and fast. As a person, they think I fit in with their program. I’m really big on helping people, and I think I fit in really well with that they have going on up there. Clemson has a great program.” He is rated as high as the No. 13 prospect overall and the No. 2 athlete in the nation (247Sports).

Clemson does not have a 2022 defensive commit yet through four pledges. Four-star LB target Jalon Walker (Salisbury, NC) is set to announce on March 28.

With guidance from God and my family, I will be announcing my commitment on March 25th at 5:30 pm at the Civic Center!

It is located at 65 Kissam Street, Jefferson, Ga, 30549.

All are welcome! (Masks Required) Thank you. — Malaki Starks (@MalakiStarks) March 6, 2021

