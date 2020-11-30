|
5-star CB has Clemson in final four
|2020 Nov 30, Mon 15:41-
|
Jaheim Singletary - Cornerback
Height: 6-1 Weight: 170 Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Robert E. Lee HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.76)
ESPN:
#32 Overall, #5 DB, #4 FL
Rivals:
#5 Overall, #3 CB, #1 FL
24/7:
# 27 Overall, # 5 CB, # 4 FL
Five-star 2022 Jacksonville (Fla.) cornerback Jaheim Singletary released his final four schools and a decision date on Monday.
Singletary is down to Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson for a Jan. 2 commitment.
He added a Clemson offer in early July.
Singletary is rated as high as the No. 3 cornerback in the nation and the No. 1 player out of Florida.
Singletary totaled seven interceptions and 14 pass breakups in his first two years of high school ball. He has 15 solo tackles, three interceptions and six passes defended in eight games as a junior (per Maxpreps).
January 2nd???...... pic.twitter.com/nJr0eFOKkP— Jaheim Singletary (@Jaheim2_) November 30, 2020
