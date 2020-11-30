5-star CB has Clemson in final four
by - 2020 Nov 30, Mon 15:41
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Jaheim Singletary - Cornerback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 170   Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Robert E. Lee HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#32 Overall, #5 DB, #4 FL
Rivals:
#5 Overall, #3 CB, #1 FL
24/7:
# 27 Overall, # 5 CB, # 4 FL

Five-star 2022 Jacksonville (Fla.) cornerback Jaheim Singletary released his final four schools and a decision date on Monday.

Singletary is down to Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson for a Jan. 2 commitment.

He added a Clemson offer in early July.

Singletary is rated as high as the No. 3 cornerback in the nation and the No. 1 player out of Florida.

Singletary totaled seven interceptions and 14 pass breakups in his first two years of high school ball. He has 15 solo tackles, three interceptions and six passes defended in eight games as a junior (per Maxpreps).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
SEC commish questions ACC call to alter schedule for Clemson, more teams
SEC commish questions ACC call to alter schedule for Clemson, more teams
Tigers remain undefeated with win over Mercer
Tigers remain undefeated with win over Mercer
WATCH: Aamir Simms with thunderous dunk vs. SC State
WATCH: Aamir Simms with thunderous dunk vs. SC State
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 93 Recruits (78 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week