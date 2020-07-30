4-star athlete has Clemson in top schools

Jalil Farooq Athlete TigerNet: (4.71) (4.71)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 200 Hometown: Upper Marlboro, MD (Dr. Henry Wise HS) Class: 2021 ESPN:

#108 Overall, #18 WR, #6 MD #108 Overall, #18 WR, #6 MD Rivals:

#187 Overall, #37 WR, #9 MD #187 Overall, #37 WR, #9 MD 24/7:

# 169 Overall, # 23 WR, # 5 MD # 169 Overall, # 23 WR, # 5 MD 6-1200Upper Marlboro, MD (Dr. Henry Wise HS)2021

Recent Clemson offer and 4-star Upper Marlboro, Maryland athlete Jalil Farooq included the ACC Tigers in his top schools on Thursday.

His top-7 also includes Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama, Maryland, West Virginia and Boston College.

Farooq, who was offered as a defensive back by Clemson, tallied 35 stops, 5 for loss, with 11 pass breakups and three interceptions on the defensive side last season.

On offense, Farooq posted 31 catches for 718 yards and 11 touchdowns and also rushed 65 times for 668 yards and 11 scores as well.