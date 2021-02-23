4-star South Florida safety has Clemson in top schools
by - 2021 Feb 23, Tue 14:41
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Edric Weldon - Safety Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.71)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 210   Hometown: Hallandale, FL (Hallandale HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
Rivals:
#199 Overall, #19 DB, #47 FL
24/7:
# 34 S, # 84 FL

Four-star 2022 Hallandale, Florida safety Edric Weldon included Clemson in his top schools list on Tuesday.

Since a late January Tigers offer, his rating is now as high as a top-200 prospect overall (199) and top-20 safety by Rivals.

Weldon's top-10 group also included Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and UCF.

His offer list is up to nearly 30 schools now.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
In-state pitcher commits to Clemson
In-state pitcher commits to Clemson
Clemson men's basketball has game rescheduled
Clemson men's basketball has game rescheduled
Clemson targets see moves in updated 2022 prospect rankings
Clemson targets see moves in updated 2022 prospect rankings
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 95 Recruits (78 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week