4-star South Florida safety has Clemson in top schools

Four-star 2022 Hallandale, Florida safety Edric Weldon included Clemson in his top schools list on Tuesday. Since a late January Tigers offer, his rating is now as high as a top-200 prospect overall (199) and top-20 safety by Rivals. Weldon's top-10 group also included Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and UCF.

His offer list is up to nearly 30 schools now.

