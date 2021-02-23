|
4-star South Florida safety has Clemson in top schools
Four-star 2022 Hallandale, Florida safety
Edric Weldon included Clemson in his top schools list on Tuesday.
Since a late January Tigers offer, his rating is now as high as a top-200 prospect overall (199) and top-20 safety by Rivals. Weldon's top-10 group also included Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and UCF.
His offer list is up to nearly 30 schools now.
