4-star OT has Clemson in top schools, announces offer
by - 2021 Feb 27, Sat 14:54
Four-star Charlestown, Indiana offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin included Clemson in his top schools list on Saturday.

He is rated as the top player in Indiana and top-50 overall by the 247Sports Composite (No. 47; No. 5 OT).

Goodwin announced a Clemson offer Saturday afternoon.

Check out his whole top-13 below:

