|
4-star OT has Clemson in top schools, announces offer
|2021 Feb 27, Sat 14:54-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Four-star Charlestown, Indiana offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin included Clemson in his top schools list on Saturday.
He is rated as the top player in Indiana and top-50 overall by the 247Sports Composite (No. 47; No. 5 OT).
He is rated as the top player in Indiana and top-50 overall by the 247Sports Composite (No. 47; No. 5 OT).
Goodwin announced a Clemson offer Saturday afternoon.
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University @Aspirationsgym @OLCoachCaldwell @Coach_TElliott @SWiltfong247 @rivalsmike @JoshHelmholdt @DaveLackfordESQ @TomVH pic.twitter.com/1zOrphrMHc— Kiyaunta Goodwin (@K_Goodwin2022) February 27, 2021
Check out his whole top-13 below:
Top 13 this one for you granny happy birthday???? thanks @Hayesfawcett3 for the edit pic.twitter.com/b0qH3WywFP— Kiyaunta Goodwin (@K_Goodwin2022) February 27, 2021