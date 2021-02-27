4-star OT has Clemson in top schools, announces offer

TigerNet Staff by

Four-star Charlestown, Indiana offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin included Clemson in his top schools list on Saturday. He is rated as the top player in Indiana and top-50 overall by the 247Sports Composite (No. 47; No. 5 OT).

Goodwin announced a Clemson offer Saturday afternoon.

Check out his whole top-13 below:

Top 13 this one for you granny happy birthday???? thanks @Hayesfawcett3 for the edit pic.twitter.com/b0qH3WywFP — Kiyaunta Goodwin (@K_Goodwin2022) February 27, 2021