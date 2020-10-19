|
4-star OT has Clemson in top schools
|Monday, October 19, 2020 6:53 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Blake Miller - Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-6 Weight: 315 Hometown: Strongsville, OH (Strongsville HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (3.93)
Height: 6-6 Weight: 315 Hometown: Strongsville, OH (Strongsville HS) Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#119 Overall, #16 OL, #5 OH
#119 Overall, #16 OL, #5 OH
24/7:
# 30 OT, # 9 OH
# 30 OT, # 9 OH
Clemson is a contender for a four-star offensive tackle out of Ohio.
Strongsville 2022 OT Blake Miller unveiled his top-5 schools on Monday. He has Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn and Florida in the mix.
Clemson offered him on the first day they handed out official 2022 offers in June.
He has close to 20 offers already. Miller is rated as high as the No. 16 OT in the nation and top-150 overall (119; Rivals).
Top 5 (No particular order) @OhioStateFB @ClemsonFB @UMichFootball @AuburnFootball @GatorsFB. Thank you @BuckeyeEdits15 for the edit! #AGTG pic.twitter.com/CvhfzZVEbs— Blake Miller (@BlakeMillerOT) October 19, 2020
Tags: Blake Miller