4-star OT has Clemson in top schools
by - Monday, October 19, 2020 6:53 PM
Blake Miller - Offensive Tackle Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.93)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 315   Hometown: Strongsville, OH (Strongsville HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#119 Overall, #16 OL, #5 OH
24/7:
# 30 OT, # 9 OH
Clemson offered him the first day they handed out official 2022 offers.
Clemson is a contender for a four-star offensive tackle out of Ohio.

Strongsville 2022 OT Blake Miller unveiled his top-5 schools on Monday. He has Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn and Florida in the mix.

Clemson offered him on the first day they handed out official 2022 offers in June.

He has close to 20 offers already. Miller is rated as high as the No. 16 OT in the nation and top-150 overall (119; Rivals).

Top Clemson News of the Week