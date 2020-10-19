4-star OT has Clemson in top schools

TigerNet Staff by

Blake Miller Offensive Tackle TigerNet: (3.93) (3.93)

Height: 6-6 Weight: 315 Hometown: Strongsville, OH (Strongsville HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#119 Overall, #16 OL, #5 OH #119 Overall, #16 OL, #5 OH 24/7:

# 30 OT, # 9 OH # 30 OT, # 9 OH 6-6315Strongsville, OH (Strongsville HS)2022

Clemson is a contender for a four-star offensive tackle out of Ohio.

Strongsville 2022 OT Blake Miller unveiled his top-5 schools on Monday. He has Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn and Florida in the mix.

Clemson offered him on the first day they handed out official 2022 offers in June.

He has close to 20 offers already. Miller is rated as high as the No. 16 OT in the nation and top-150 overall (119; Rivals).