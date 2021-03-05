4-star Missouri CB has Clemson in top schools

Four-star 2022 St. Louis cornerback Toriano Pride included Clemson in his top schools list on Friday. He was named an "Alpha Dog" at the NFA 7-on-7 regional in Myrtle Beach recently. Pride's top group is rounded out by Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn, Georgia and Missouri.

Pride picked up a Clemson offer last August. He holds close to 30 offers so far.

Another PBU for Toriano Pride here pic.twitter.com/V5Jr7UAw2D — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) February 21, 2021

