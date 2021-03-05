|
4-star Missouri CB has Clemson in top schools
Toriano Pride - Cornerback
TigerNet:
(4.69)
Height: 5-11 Weight: 172 Hometown: Saint Louis, MO (Lutheran North HS) Class: 2022
#183 Overall, #19 CB, #4 MO
# 73 Overall, # 10 CB, # 3 MO
Four-star 2022 St. Louis cornerback
Toriano Pride included Clemson in his top schools list on Friday.
Height: 5-11 Weight: 172 Hometown: Saint Louis, MO (Lutheran North HS) Class: 2022
ESPN:
Rivals:
#183 Overall, #19 CB, #4 MO
24/7:
# 73 Overall, # 10 CB, # 3 MO
Four-star 2022 St. Louis cornerback
Toriano Pride included Clemson in his top schools list on Friday.
He was named an "Alpha Dog" at the NFA 7-on-7 regional in Myrtle Beach recently. Pride's top group is rounded out by Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn, Georgia and Missouri.
He was named an "Alpha Dog" at the NFA 7-on-7 regional in Myrtle Beach recently.
Pride's top group is rounded out by Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn, Georgia and Missouri.
Pride picked up a Clemson offer last August. He holds close to 30 offers so far.
Another PBU for Toriano Pride here pic.twitter.com/V5Jr7UAw2D— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) February 21, 2021
Top 7.... @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/S4tviqKf7k— Toriano Pride Jr (@toriano2x) March 5, 2021
