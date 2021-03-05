4-star Missouri CB has Clemson in top schools
by - 2021 Mar 5, Fri 17:24
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Toriano Pride - Cornerback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.69)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 172   Hometown: Saint Louis, MO (Lutheran North HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
Rivals:
#183 Overall, #19 CB, #4 MO
24/7:
# 73 Overall, # 10 CB, # 3 MO

Four-star 2022 St. Louis cornerback Toriano Pride included Clemson in his top schools list on Friday.

He was named an "Alpha Dog" at the NFA 7-on-7 regional in Myrtle Beach recently.

Pride's top group is rounded out by Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn, Georgia and Missouri.

Pride picked up a Clemson offer last August. He holds close to 30 offers so far.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson intends for Death Valley to be full this fall
Clemson intends for Death Valley to be full this fall
Clemson DB to have surgery
Clemson DB to have surgery
Talented Florida safety has Clemson in top schools
Talented Florida safety has Clemson in top schools
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 96 Recruits (78 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week