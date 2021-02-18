4-star Michigan lineman picks up Clemson offer
by - 2021 Feb 18, Thu 18:35
Alex VanSumeren - Defensive Tackle Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.33)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 285   Hometown: Essexville, MI (Garber HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#246 Overall, #10 DT, #7 MI
Rivals:
#182 Overall, #10 DT, #4 MI
24/7:
# 230 Overall, # 16 DT, # 7 MI

Four-star Essexville, Michigan 2022 defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren announced a Clemson offer Thursday.

He noted a full-defensive staff effort on the offer.

“After an amazing conversation with @CoachToddBates @CoachVenables @coachski_ @CoachConn @CUCoachReed I am blessed to have received a scholarship offer from Clemson University!” VanSumeren posted on Twitter.

Since decommiting from Michigan earlier this month, he has also added offers from Wisconsin, Texas A&M and Oregon notably.

VanSumeren logged eight sacks and three caused fumbles, as well as 63 total tackles last year.

