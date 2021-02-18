|
4-star Michigan lineman picks up Clemson offer
|2021 Feb 18, Thu 18:35-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 285 Hometown: Essexville, MI (Garber HS) Class: 2022
#246 Overall, #10 DT, #7 MI
#182 Overall, #10 DT, #4 MI
# 230 Overall, # 16 DT, # 7 MI
Four-star Essexville, Michigan 2022 defensive lineman
Alex VanSumeren announced a Clemson offer Thursday.
He noted a full-defensive staff effort on the offer. “After an amazing conversation with @CoachToddBates @CoachVenables @coachski_ @CoachConn @CUCoachReed I am blessed to have received a scholarship offer from Clemson University!” VanSumeren posted on Twitter. Since decommiting from Michigan earlier this month, he has also added offers from Wisconsin, Texas A&M and Oregon notably. VanSumeren logged eight sacks and three caused fumbles, as well as 63 total tackles last year.
He noted a full-defensive staff effort on the offer.
“After an amazing conversation with @CoachToddBates @CoachVenables @coachski_ @CoachConn @CUCoachReed I am blessed to have received a scholarship offer from Clemson University!” VanSumeren posted on Twitter.
Since decommiting from Michigan earlier this month, he has also added offers from Wisconsin, Texas A&M and Oregon notably.
VanSumeren logged eight sacks and three caused fumbles, as well as 63 total tackles last year.
After an amazing conversation with @CoachToddBates @CoachVenables @coachski_ @CoachConn @CUCoachReed I am blessed to have received a scholarship offer from Clemson University! pic.twitter.com/ER2BB6y1r0— Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) February 18, 2021
- Spartanburgers is the name of new Coastal Plains league team -
- TNET: Clemson falls to North Carolina -
- Lady dirtpeckers fall again.... -
- Wonder why we punish shooters for making a shot when fouled. -
- D@mn the ink barely dried on the dotted line.. -
- Clemson basketball postponements -
- Anyone happen to be watching the Clemson Women... -
- Here is one great example of how cable TV is willing to -
- ACC Network Extra?! -
- Prolly Germans but Georgia develops OLINE, 1st round pick: -
- Korn Ferry Tour began today . . . -
- I’m afraid we’re becoming a women’s softball school. -
- TNET: 4-star Michigan lineman picks up Clemson offer -
- Here are the bottom 10 of the top 25 CBB rankings -
- Black history month -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Not Spam: Top QB prospect Ty Simpson takes call from Trevor Lawrence
- Twitter reacts to Trevor Lawrence's Pro Day
- Trevor Lawrence impressive as new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, NFL look on
- Martavis Bryant excited for new opportunity, playing with cousin Kelly Bryant
- Swinney says Clemson is special, making it hard for coaches to leave
- Nick Honor takes it to the bank, hitting game-winner to beat Georgia Tech
- Top Texas quarterback watching and waiting for Clemson decision
- Five Tigers selected in latest 2021 NFL mock draft
- Deshaun Watson shows off his 'The Rock' rookie card worth $45K
- Ed Orgeron on adding Clemson LB transfer Mike Jones Jr.
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<