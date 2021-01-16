|
4-star Las Vegas safety has Clemson in top schools
|2021 Jan 16, Sat 20:30-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Zion Branch - Safety
TigerNet:
(4.80)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 190 Hometown: Las Vegas, NV (Bishop Gorman HS) Class: 2022
#43 Overall, #4 DB, #1 NV
# 50 Overall, # 4 S, # 2 NV
Las Vegas 2022 safety
Zion Branch included Clemson in his top schools list on Saturday.
Height: 6-2 Weight: 190 Hometown: Las Vegas, NV (Bishop Gorman HS) Class: 2022
ESPN:
#91 Overall, #6 S, #2 NV
#91 Overall, #6 S, #2 NV
Rivals:
#43 Overall, #4 DB, #1 NV
24/7:
# 50 Overall, # 4 S, # 2 NV
Las Vegas 2022 safety
Zion Branch included Clemson in his top schools list on Saturday.
Branch is rated as high as the No. 50 player in the nation (247Sports) and the top player in Nevada (Rivals).
Branch is rated as high as the No. 50 player in the nation (247Sports) and the top player in Nevada (Rivals).
He received a Clemson offer last June.
See his whole top group and highlights below:
11.@BishopGormanFB@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/ldkkgQTXeP— Zion Branch (@zionbranch) January 17, 2021
Tags: Zion Branch
- Pick One ... Defend One --- -
- I hope tonight’s basketball game doesn’t discourage... -
- College football rules vs nfl -
- Same ole same ole -
- What happened to Dawes? -
- TNET: 4-star Las Vegas safety has Clemson in top schools -
- SIMMS STOCK -
- During our sweet 16 -
- The stats tell the story -
- This next week is going to show a lot about this team. -
- Tiger Starting Lineup only scored 14 POINTS the ENTIRE GAME!!!! -
- UVA -
- Which college FB teams are primed for success in 2021? ESPN -
- Well at least -
- Hey ...... -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Clemson RB announces return for sixth season with Tigers
- Former Alabama QB reportedly will join Clemson's staff
- Three coaches follow Terry Bowden from Clemson to ULM
- Clemson CB announces he's returning for senior year
- Former Clemson DT commits to Big 10 school
- Former Clemson DT commits to ACC school
- Justyn Ross announces he's coming back to Clemson
- Clemson Athletics Update: Death Valley renovations, stadium capacities and season tickets
- Report: Clemson coordinator informs NFL teams he is staying with Tigers
- Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<