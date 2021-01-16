4-star Las Vegas safety has Clemson in top schools
2021 Jan 16
Zion Branch - Safety Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.80)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 190   Hometown: Las Vegas, NV (Bishop Gorman HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#91 Overall, #6 S, #2 NV
Rivals:
#43 Overall, #4 DB, #1 NV
24/7:
# 50 Overall, # 4 S, # 2 NV

Las Vegas 2022 safety Zion Branch included Clemson in his top schools list on Saturday.

Branch is rated as high as the No. 50 player in the nation (247Sports) and the top player in Nevada (Rivals).

He received a Clemson offer last June.

See his whole top group and highlights below:

