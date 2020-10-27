4-star Florida DB picks up Clemson offer

Four-star 2022 Niceville, Florida safety Azareyeh Thomas has received a Clemson offer.

"Blessed to have Earned an offer from Clemson University!" Thomas announced on social media.

Thomas is rated as high as the No. 8 safety in the nation and a top-100 player (247Sports).

He holds close to 20 offers already.

Thomas has an interception, two passes defended and 12 tackles in five games this season, adding four rushing TDs and a receiving score as well.