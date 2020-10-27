|
4-star Florida DB picks up Clemson offer
|Tuesday, October 27, 2020 12:57 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 176 Hometown: Niceville, FL (Niceville HS) Class: 2022
#120 Overall, #8 S, #13 FL
#164 Overall, #14 ATH, #20 FL
# 100 Overall, # 8 S, # 11 FL
Four-star 2022 Niceville, Florida safety Azareyeh Thomas has received a Clemson offer.
"Blessed to have Earned an offer from Clemson University!" Thomas announced on social media.
Thomas is rated as high as the No. 8 safety in the nation and a top-100 player (247Sports).
He holds close to 20 offers already.
Thomas has an interception, two passes defended and 12 tackles in five games this season, adding four rushing TDs and a receiving score as well.
Blessed to have Earned an offer from Clemson University??! @ClemsonFB @CUCoachReed @FLCoachT @AD_Nice3 @seanmoorer5 @247Sports @Rivals pic.twitter.com/jzDlWjOych— Azareyeh Thomas (@Azareyehthomas) October 27, 2020
Congrats to @Azareyehthomas on earning an OFFER from @CUCoachReed and @ClemsonFB. ????@rivalsmike @Rivals_Singer @CNee247 @Dwight_XOS @larryblustein pic.twitter.com/xmYXRTSZHX— Niceville Football (@Niceville_FB) October 27, 2020