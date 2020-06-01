BREAKING

4-star CB picks up Clemson offer
by - Monday, June 1, 2020 7:03 PM
Daylen Everette - Cornerback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.54)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 180   Hometown: Norfolk, VA (Norview HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 171 Overall, # 21 CB, # 8 VA

Four-star Norfolk, Virginia cornerback Daylen Everette announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

He is rated as high as a top-200 prospect currently (171 by 247Sports).

"Extremely honored to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Everette said.

Clemson signed a cornerback out of Norfolk, Virginia last year with Sheridan Jones.

