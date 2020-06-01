|
4-star CB picks up Clemson offer
Monday, June 1, 2020
Daylen Everette - Cornerback
(4.54)
Height: 6-0 Weight: 180 Hometown: Norfolk, VA (Norview HS) Class: 2022
# 171 Overall, # 21 CB, # 8 VA
Four-star Norfolk, Virginia cornerback
Daylen Everette announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
He is rated as high as a top-200 prospect currently (171 by 247Sports). "Extremely honored to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Everette said.
Clemson signed a cornerback out of Norfolk, Virginia last year with Sheridan Jones.
Extremely honored to receive an offer from Clemson University! ???? #ALLIN @BrianDohn247 @RivalsFriedman @CUCoachReed @NHS_HBC @RecruitTheView pic.twitter.com/2JsYoROz1d— Daylen Everette (@DaylenEverette) June 1, 2020
