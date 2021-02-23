4-star CB has Clemson in top schools
2021 Feb 23
Jaeden Gould - Defensive Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 190   Hometown: Oradell, NJ (Bergen Catholic HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#85 Overall, #10 CB, #2 NJ
Rivals:
#247 Overall, #23 CB, #6 NJ
24/7:
# 115 Overall, # 15 CB, # 1 NJ

A recent Clemson defensive offer out of New Jersey included the Tigers in his top schools on Tuesday.

Four-star cornerback Jaden Goulden has Clemson in a top-6 also including Michigan, Southern Cal, Rutgers, Penn State and Notre Dame.

Goulden picked up a Tigers offer just last month.

He tallied four pass breakups in his team's six-game season.

