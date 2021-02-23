|
4-star CB has Clemson in top schools
|2021 Feb 23, Tue 16:16-
|
Jaeden Gould - Defensive Back
Height: 6-2 Weight: 190 Hometown: Oradell, NJ (Bergen Catholic HS) Class: 2022
#85 Overall, #10 CB, #2 NJ
#85 Overall, #10 CB, #2 NJ
#247 Overall, #23 CB, #6 NJ
# 115 Overall, # 15 CB, # 1 NJ
A recent Clemson defensive offer out of New Jersey included the Tigers in his top schools on Tuesday.
Four-star cornerback Jaden Goulden has Clemson in a top-6 also including Michigan, Southern Cal, Rutgers, Penn State and Notre Dame. Goulden picked up a Tigers offer just last month.
Four-star cornerback Jaden Goulden has Clemson in a top-6 also including Michigan, Southern Cal, Rutgers, Penn State and Notre Dame.
Goulden picked up a Tigers offer just last month.
He tallied four pass breakups in his team's six-game season.
I had a plan I put my city behind me???? @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/ibQbrrM9Sz— Jaeden Gould (@JaedenGould5) February 23, 2021
Tags: Jaeden Gould
