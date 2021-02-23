4-star CB has Clemson in top schools

A recent Clemson defensive offer out of New Jersey included the Tigers in his top schools on Tuesday. Four-star cornerback Jaden Goulden has Clemson in a top-6 also including Michigan, Southern Cal, Rutgers, Penn State and Notre Dame. Goulden picked up a Tigers offer just last month.

He tallied four pass breakups in his team's six-game season.

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email