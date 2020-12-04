2021 QB announces preferred walk-on Clemson offer

Billy Wiles Quarterback TigerNet: (3.20) (3.20)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 200 Hometown: Ashburn, VA (Stone Bridge HS) Class: 2021 ESPN:

#82 QB-PP, #51 VA #82 QB-PP, #51 VA Rivals:

24/7:

# 83 PRO, # 59 VA # 83 PRO, # 59 VA 6-3200Ashburn, VA (Stone Bridge HS)2021

Three-star Ashburn, Virginia 2021 quarterback and Tulane commitment Billy Wiles announced a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson on Friday.

"Excited to receive a PWO from Clemson University!! Thank you @CoachStreeter @OLCoachCaldwell for the opportunity!" Wiles posted on Twitter.

Wiles committed to Tulane in April. UMass and Old Dominion are among his reported full FBS offers.

Virginia high schools aren't playing until the spring. Wiles passed for 2,481 yards and 22 touchdowns in a 12-2 Stone Bridge (Va) campaign that went to the Class 5 state championship as a junior.

Clemson has one 2021 commitment at QB in 4-star Bubba Chandler (Bogart, Ga.).

Excited to receive a PWO from Clemson University!! Thank you @CoachStreeter @OLCoachCaldwell for the opportunity! pic.twitter.com/Q1PAorzLhS — Billy Wiles (@billywiles8) December 4, 2020