2021 QB announces preferred walk-on Clemson offer
by - 2020 Dec 4, Fri 16:53
Billy Wiles - Quarterback Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-3   Weight: 200   Hometown: Ashburn, VA (Stone Bridge HS)   Class: 2021
#82 QB-PP, #51 VA
# 83 PRO, # 59 VA

Three-star Ashburn, Virginia 2021 quarterback and Tulane commitment Billy Wiles announced a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson on Friday.

"Excited to receive a PWO from Clemson University!! Thank you @CoachStreeter @OLCoachCaldwell for the opportunity!" Wiles posted on Twitter.

Wiles committed to Tulane in April. UMass and Old Dominion are among his reported full FBS offers.

Virginia high schools aren't playing until the spring. Wiles passed for 2,481 yards and 22 touchdowns in a 12-2 Stone Bridge (Va) campaign that went to the Class 5 state championship as a junior.

Clemson has one 2021 commitment at QB in 4-star Bubba Chandler (Bogart, Ga.).

