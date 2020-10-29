Yahoo projects two Tigers among NFL first-round picks

Yahoo Sports' latest NFL draft projection has two Tigers going in the first round.

Trevor Lawrence, even after this week's mildly-interesting quotes, is the projected top pick.

"Sure, there is chatter about Lawrence possibly returning to school in 2021. Do we buy it? Absolutely not," Yahoo's Eric Edholm said. "And the Jets can’t take Lawrence and assume he’ll invoke magic on this flawed roster as he needs major help. Bypassing Lawrence isn’t an option for New York. Lawrence is a once-a-decade QB prospect, and the team has endured countless whiffs at the position over decades. If he’s given the proper assistance, Lawrence has the chance to be the best Jets quarterback ever. Yes, even better than Broadway Joe."

The other Tiger he projects going night one is cornerback Derion Kendrick at pick No. 24.

"I was surprised this summer to hear how well-regarded Kendrick was among some NFL talent evaluators given that the last time we had seen him on the field, LSU was leaving burn marks all over Kendrick’s jersey in the national title game. The more we looked into him, the more interested we’ve become," Edholm said. "And wouldn’t you know? Kendrick has been outstanding this season, not allowing a catch (with one INT and two passes defended) in his four games."

Travis Etienne isn't projected in the first round but is mentioned as a late first-round possibility.