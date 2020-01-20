Watkins big performance keys three Tigers making first Super Bowl appearance

Watkins helped clinch the 35-24 win for Kansas City over Tennessee with a 60-yard TD with under 8 minutes left on Sunday.

He finished with seven receptions in 10 targets for 114 yards. Watkins has nine catches in 12 targets for 190 yards this postseason. He has 863 receiving yards over the season with four touchdowns.

Watkins, a sixth-year pro, is joined on the Chiefs by Clemson products in cornerback Bashaud Breeland and Dorian O'Daniel.

Breeland is also on his sixth year in the league and has 59 tackles, 10 passes defended, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries this season.

O'Daniel, a second-year pro, contributed most in the 51-31 Chiefs playoff win over Houston with three tackles, including one sack.