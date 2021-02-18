Walker Course named top public college golf course in America

The Walker Course at Clemson University was named the nation's best collegiate and university-affiliated public course in America.

“The Walker Course has been ranked annually by Golfweek Magazine as one of the top campus golf courses every year since 2014, but this is the first year the course has been recognized for this particular award,” said head golf professional Brent Jessup.

The Walker course was recognized due to over 180 positive reviews (staff friendliness, course design, course conditions, amenities, more) being posted from Golfnow through the Golf Advisor website.

“We are very excited to be recognized. Our team members work hard every single day to deliver the best product and service possible for all of our golfers,” said Jessup. “We make a very conscientious and ongoing effort to always bring positive recognition to The Walker Course and Clemson University. This definitely strengthens the ‘Clemson brand,’ and The Walker Course is a solid Clemson asset and a great facility for the Clemson Family to enjoy.”