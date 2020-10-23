WATCH: Wayne Gallman scores TD against Eagles

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

'The Wayne Train' is chugging along in the NFL.

Former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman got some work after Devonta Freeman went down with an ankle injury in the third quarter.

Gallman rushed 10 times for 34 yards and a touchdown in the 22-21 loss against the Eagles on Thursday night.

For the season, he has 25 rushes for 110 yards (4.4 ypc) and a touchdown.

Check out his one-yard touchdown below: