WATCH: Wayne Gallman scores TD against Eagles
|Friday, October 23, 2020 10:00 AM- -
'The Wayne Train' is chugging along in the NFL.
Former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman got some work after Devonta Freeman went down with an ankle injury in the third quarter.
Gallman rushed 10 times for 34 yards and a touchdown in the 22-21 loss against the Eagles on Thursday night.
For the season, he has 25 rushes for 110 yards (4.4 ypc) and a touchdown.
Check out his one-yard touchdown below:
Wayne Gallman puts the @Giants ahead! #TogetherBlue— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2020
??: #NYGvsPHI on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO
??: https://t.co/W5bCPYgMfo pic.twitter.com/9EFMwBZK0t
Tags: Wayne Gallman