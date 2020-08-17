WATCH: Tyler Davis ranked No. 29 ACC player

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video that ranked Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis as the No. 29 ranked player in the ACC, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Tyler Davis returns to the Clemson defensive line after a stellar freshman season that saw him make an immediate impact as the first freshman defensive lineman to start a season opener for the Tigers since 1974. Davis is the only true freshman to start thirteen games on the defensive line for Clemson, finishing the year with 51.0 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Check out Tyler Davis, #29 on the 2020 ACC Top 30 Returning Players list.