WATCH: Two Tigers included in ACC's Fab 5 Freshmen so far

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson youngsters Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee were included in a fun video of 'Fab 5 Freshmen...so far', courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: There are freshmen who are making an impact on their teams early in the 2020 season both offensively and defensively. These players will look to be key contributors down the stretch as the fight for the 2020 ACC Football Championship rages on. Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison and Clemson's defensive line tandem of Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy are just a few of the great freshmen the ACC has welcomed this season.