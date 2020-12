WATCH: Tuesday Clemson player interviews

No. 3 Clemson plays in primetime at Virginia Tech on Saturday (7:30 p.m./ABC).

Clemson running back Darien Rencher speaks about being a leader this year, winning the 2020 Disney Spirit Award and his aspirations for life after football:

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence talks Heisman race and more:

EJ Williams talks about his game and honoring his late father by wearing No. 39 against Pitt:

LaVonta Bentley hits on his progress as a linebacker in Brent Venables' system after a sack and forced fumble against Pitt: