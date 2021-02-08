WATCH: Trevor Lawrence's upcoming surgery and path to recovery

by - 2021 Feb 8, Mon 18:32

The upcoming surgery on Trevor Lawrence's non-throwing shoulder naturally raised some eyebrows from Jacksonville Jaguars fans, whose team is universally-projected to take him No. 1 overall in April's NFL draft.

Lawrence is expected to work out this week for NFL teams before that surgery -- therefore missing Clemson's Pro Day next month while getting back to full health. He is slated to be ready to go for when Jaguars camp starts.

First Coast News explored Lawrence's road ahead further recently in a recent report:

