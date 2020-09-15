WATCH: Trevor Lawrence's last ride
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, September 15, 2020 11:15 AM

Check out this video featuring Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been simply amazing during his tenure as their starting quarterback. Lawrence came to Clemson as one of the nation's most sought after recruits and exceeded expectations. The 2018 National Champion and two-time All-ACC selection has 8,012 total yards and is responsible for 79 touchdowns for his career. What does Lawrence have up his sleeve for his final act in a Tiger uniform?

Swinney updates Clemson DT's injury condition
TV announcers for Clemson-The Citadel
Clemson vs. The Citadel depth charts
