WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws 67-yard TD strike to Amari Rodgers
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 19, Sat 16:47
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a 67-yard pass to senior receiver Amari Rodgers late in the first quarter to put the Tigers up 7-3 against Notre Dame on Saturday.

Rodgers got switched on the Notre Dame safety, and it was a fairly easy score as Rodgers' speed was too much on the play.

The touchdown was the second-longest reception in ACC title history and Rodgers' sixth career touchdown of over fifty yards.

Also, Rodgers is now the 15th player in Clemson history to surpass 2,000 career receiving yards.

Lawrence is currently 5-for-7 for 88 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also has two rushes for 17 yards.

Check out their touchdown below:

Twitter reaction:

Top Clemson News of the Week