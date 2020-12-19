WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws 67-yard TD strike to Amari Rodgers

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a 67-yard pass to senior receiver Amari Rodgers late in the first quarter to put the Tigers up 7-3 against Notre Dame on Saturday. Rodgers got switched on the Notre Dame safety, and it was a fairly easy score as Rodgers' speed was too much on the play. The touchdown was the second-longest reception in ACC title history and Rodgers' sixth career touchdown of over fifty yards. Also, Rodgers is now the 15th player in Clemson history to surpass 2,000 career receiving yards. Lawrence is currently 5-for-7 for 88 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also has two rushes for 17 yards.

Check out their touchdown below:

Trevor Lawrence has the arm strength to make you pay ?? pic.twitter.com/SQQu6YfJPz — ESPN (@espn) December 19, 2020

Twitter reaction:

Amari Rodgers has been simply outstanding this year for Clemson -- and they have needed him to be outstanding. The guy throwing it is pretty OK himself — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 19, 2020

Amari Rodgers is a difference-maker. Huge answer by the Tigers there. Threat of the run helped out — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) December 19, 2020

The threat of the run led to that TD. Big answer by the Tigers there. And how good is @arodgers_3 — David Hood (@MDavidHood) December 19, 2020

I don’t care what everyone else is saying, I think Trevor Lawrence is pretty good. — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 19, 2020