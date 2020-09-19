|
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws 44-yard TD strike to Amari Rodgers
|Saturday, September 19, 2020 4:30 PM- -
No. 1 Clemson is rolling early on against The Citadel on Saturday.
Check out a 44-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to receiver Amari Rodgers midway through the first quarter:
WATCH || Trevor throws a 44-yd dime right down the middle to Amari, his first receiving touchdown of the season.— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 19, 2020
Watch live on ACCN or here: https://t.co/lu6NuCdXJ2 pic.twitter.com/mKpUTnxX1B
With 9:41 minutes to go in the first quarter, the Tigers are up 14-0.
Lawrence's first TD throw:
I mean how good is this throw? pic.twitter.com/tddOLdCwvA— Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) September 19, 2020
