WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws 44-yard TD strike to Amari Rodgers
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 19, 2020 4:30 PM

No. 1 Clemson is rolling early on against The Citadel on Saturday.

Check out a 44-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to receiver Amari Rodgers midway through the first quarter:

With 9:41 minutes to go in the first quarter, the Tigers are up 14-0.

Lawrence's first TD throw:

