WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws 44-yard TD strike to Amari Rodgers

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 1 Clemson is rolling early on against The Citadel on Saturday.

Check out a 44-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to receiver Amari Rodgers midway through the first quarter:

WATCH || Trevor throws a 44-yd dime right down the middle to Amari, his first receiving touchdown of the season.



Watch live on ACCN or here: https://t.co/lu6NuCdXJ2 pic.twitter.com/mKpUTnxX1B — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 19, 2020

With 9:41 minutes to go in the first quarter, the Tigers are up 14-0.

Lawrence's first TD throw:

I mean how good is this throw? pic.twitter.com/tddOLdCwvA — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) September 19, 2020