WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws 34-yard TD strike to Davis Allen
|Saturday, October 17, 2020 1:02 PM- -
The Clemson offense is still rolling along in 2020.
Early in the second quarter against Georgia Tech, Trevor Lawrence threw a 34-yard touchdown strike over the middle of the field to tight end Davis Allen.
Currently, Trevor Lawrence is 11-for-15 for 251 passing yards and three touchdowns with a few minutes to go until halftime.
Check out the TD throw below:
TIGHT END TOUCHDOWN!— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 17, 2020
Trevor with a beauty of a pitch fake and throw to Davis Allen for a 34-yd TD!
Clemson 24, GT 7
Watch live on ABC or here: https://t.co/lu6NuBWmRu#ALLIN ???? pic.twitter.com/yLv3wGNdxU