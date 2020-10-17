WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws 34-yard TD strike to Davis Allen

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson offense is still rolling along in 2020.

Early in the second quarter against Georgia Tech, Trevor Lawrence threw a 34-yard touchdown strike over the middle of the field to tight end Davis Allen.

Currently, Trevor Lawrence is 11-for-15 for 251 passing yards and three touchdowns with a few minutes to go until halftime.

Check out the TD throw below:

TIGHT END TOUCHDOWN!



Trevor with a beauty of a pitch fake and throw to Davis Allen for a 34-yd TD!



Clemson 24, GT 7



Watch live on ABC or here: https://t.co/lu6NuBWmRu#ALLIN ???? pic.twitter.com/yLv3wGNdxU — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 17, 2020