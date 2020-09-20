WATCH: Trevor Lawrence shines in limited time against The Citadel
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, September 20, 2020 4:00 PM

Check out Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence's impressive performance against The Citadel on Saturday, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not even play two full quarters against The Citadel, but he still managed to be highly productive in limited time. Lawrence was 8 of 9 for 164 yards and three touchdowns throwing the ball, and he ran for another TD as well.

Citadel refused to shorten 2nd half vs. Clemson: "Not what Citadel is about"
Clemson drops two spots in ESPN FPI rankings
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after blowout win over The Citadel
