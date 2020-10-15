WATCH: Trevor Lawrence on the heels of ACC record by Russell Wilson
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, October 15, 2020 1:00 PM

Check out this video of how impressive quarterback Trevor Lawrence has played at Clemson comparing him to ACC great Russell Wilson, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawerence's assault on the ACC record books continues with Russell Wilson now in his sights. Wilson currently holds the ACC mark for consecutive passes thrown without an interception with 379. Trevor Lawrence has attempted 355 passes without a pick, meaning he could pass Wilson and take over the top spot this weekend vs. Georgia Tech.

Vegas odds on Dabo Swinney, Tony Elliott as NFL coaches
Former Clemson WR released by Cardinals
Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19
