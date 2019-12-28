WATCH: Trevor Lawrence jukes defender for 67-yard TD run
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, December 28, 2019 10:16 PM

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence juked a defender in rout to an impressive 67-yard touchdown in the second quarter against Ohio State on Saturday night.

Lawrence showed off his legit speed outrunning the Buckeye defense for two-thirds of the entire field.

Check out the video below:

WATCH: Cowherd calls out Ohio State for blaming officiating in Fiesta Bowl
Swinney on beat-up Tigers: "Ain't nobody ok"
