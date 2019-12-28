WATCH: Trevor Lawrence jukes defender for 67-yard TD run

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence juked a defender in rout to an impressive 67-yard touchdown in the second quarter against Ohio State on Saturday night. Lawrence showed off his legit speed outrunning the Buckeye defense for two-thirds of the entire field.

Check out the video below:

TREVOR LAWRENCE ARE YOU KIDDING ME...



Lawrence hits the juke button and is gone ????



And just like that Clemson (-2.5) has made it a one score game ??pic.twitter.com/I89JhjHaUD — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 29, 2019