WATCH: Trevor Lawrence jukes defender for 67-yard TD run
|Saturday, December 28, 2019 10:16 PM- -
Clemson quarterback
Trevor Lawrence juked a defender in rout to an impressive 67-yard touchdown in the second quarter against Ohio State on Saturday night.
Lawrence showed off his legit speed outrunning the Buckeye defense for two-thirds of the entire field.
Check out the video below:
TREVOR LAWRENCE ARE YOU KIDDING ME...— The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 29, 2019
Lawrence hits the juke button and is gone ????
And just like that Clemson (-2.5) has made it a one score game ??pic.twitter.com/I89JhjHaUD
