WATCH: Trevor Lawrence hilariously breaks driver while golfing

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

There is no doubt that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is an elite collegiate football player and certainly has a bright future eventually in the NFL. However, regardless of what fans think, he's not always perfect at everything. He's pretty close though on the gridiron. Case in point, Lawrence was golfing recently and smacked a golf ball with his driver, and the club head went flying left into the rough despite him making decent contact. Lawrence's facial expression and reaction to seeing his club head flying away from him is pretty funny and congrats to him on not taking that golf moment so seriously. I'm just glad that people don't have any videos of my golf game because it is also down-right comical at times.

Anyways, check out the funny video:

Trevor Lawrence is looking for a new driver, can anyone help? pic.twitter.com/j0ZMUQ4TJp — Red Figure Golf (@redfiguregolf) June 22, 2020