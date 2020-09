WATCH: Trevor Lawrence highlights vs. Wake Forest

Check out highlights of Trevor Lawrence's peformance against Wake Forest, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: It looked like quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn't skip a beat from last season as he played in the Clemson season opener against Wake Forest. Lawrence was 22-28 throwing the ball for 351 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two goalline touchdowns.