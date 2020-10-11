WATCH: Trevor Lawrence highlights vs. Miami
Check out Trevor Lawrence's video highlights against No. 7 Miami on Saturday night, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked every bit like the best college quarterback in the country as the Tigers tore apart the Hurricanes. Lawrence completed 29 of 41 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran for 34 yards and another touchdown.

TV channel announced for Clemson-Georgia Tech
Clemson strengthens hold on No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll
Twitter reacts to Clemson's impressive rout of No. 7 Miami
