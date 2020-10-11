WATCH: Trevor Lawrence highlights vs. Miami

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out Trevor Lawrence's video highlights against No. 7 Miami on Saturday night, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked every bit like the best college quarterback in the country as the Tigers tore apart the Hurricanes. Lawrence completed 29 of 41 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran for 34 yards and another touchdown.

Great team win - hats off to Miami. On to the next ?? #LockedIn pic.twitter.com/BDtEP0fl6u — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) October 11, 2020